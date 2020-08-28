1/1
Anthony T. "Tony" " Papa" Felice
WATERLOO- Anthony "Tony" "Papa" T. Felice, 97, passed away peacefully on Wednesday (August 26, 2020), at home, with his family by his side.

Friends may call from 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. Saturday (August 29), at the Palmisano-Mull Funeral Home LLC, 28 Genesee St. Geneva. A funeral service will be at the funeral home at 1:30 p.m.

Entombment will follow in St. Mary's Mausoleum, with full military honors. Those in attendance must wear a mask and follow the rules of social distancing.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be directed to Beverly Animal Shelter, 50 East River Road, Waterloo, N.Y. 13165.

Tony was born on Feb. 11, 1923, in Geneva and was a son of the late Frank and Amalia Felice. He enlisted in the United States Army, serving in the South Pacific, WWII. Tony worked as a truck driver for Howard's Express, then went on to work as a carpenter at the Seneca Army Depot. He drove bus for the Border City School and on weekends he enjoyed driving dump truck for Felice Trucking. Tony loved "junking" and scrapping metal. He bought his first brand new vehicle with the money he saved from "junking". In March of 2020, Tony received his high school diploma with his brother, Ralph, becoming the oldest person to receive a high school diploma from Geneva High School. He was devoted to his family and friends. Tony was a member of the Geneva American Legion and a life-member of the Border City Fire Dept.

He is survived by sons Thomas (Linda) Felice of Waterloo and Gary (Pinky) Felice of Geneva; loving brother, Ralph Felice of Border City; sister-in-law, Sandy Prete of Geneva; brother-in-law, John Prete of Syracuse; granddaughters Colleen Smith of N.C., Julie (Lloyd) Snyder of Geneva, Jennifer (Bob) DeCook of Geneva and Amanda (John) Savaria of Geneva; great-granddaughters, Erika (Trevor) Moffitt of N.C., Corinne Smith (Greg Mayo, Jr.) of Junius, Cassie (Peter) Henry of Geneva, Gabby Smith (Chuck Edwards) of N.C., Sydney Snyder of Geneva, Summer Felice-Irwin of Phelps, Sierra DeCook of Geneva, Hailee DeCook of Geneva and Brynlee Savaria of Geneva; great-great- grandchildren Riley, Greg, Owen Anthony, Nolan, Baby Gwynevive and baby Connor Thomas; several nieces, nephews and loving friends.

Tony was predeceased by his wife, Josephine (Prete) Felice in 1983; brothers Joseph, Fred, Richard and Nicholas; sister, Carmie.

Online condolences for the family may be expressed at www.palmfh.com

Published in Finger Lakes Times from Aug. 28 to Sep. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
29
Calling hours
12:30 - 01:30 PM
Palmisano-Mull Funeral Home LLC
AUG
29
Funeral service
01:30 PM
Palmisano-Mull Funeral Home LLC
Funeral services provided by
Palmisano-Mull Funeral Home LLC
28 Genesee Street
Geneva, NY 14456
(315) 789-6613
Memories & Condolences
August 27, 2020
Eternal Affection Arrangement- BASKET INCLUDED
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Michael Smith
