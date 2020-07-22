NEWARK – Antoinette (Netta) Colacino on July 20, 2020 at the age of 94 after a brief illness.Due to the health crisis, there will be no calling hours.A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 12:00 p.m. on Saturday (July 25) at St. Michael's Church, Newark with committal in the East Newark Cemetery.Memorials and Masses may be directed to the Missionaries of the Precious Blood, 1261 Highland Ave., Rochester NY 14620.Mrs. Colacino was a life-long resident of Newark and communicant of St. Michael's Church.Mrs. Colacino attended the Roosevelt School and graduated from the Newark High School in 1943. She then worked for Jackson and Perkins and later at Sarah Coventry. She will be remembered by many students of St. Michael's School where she served as a crossing guard for many years. For various holidays she dressed in costume with treats to distribute to the children.She was a member of the "Singing Guitars" who performed at local nursing homes and other venues to bring cheer to residents. Netta was very involved in her parish church throughout her life. Among other things, she was active in the Rosary Altar Society while she and her husband worked on innumerable fund-raising events for their parish church including bazaars, festivals, and many luncheons and dinners.More than anything, her Catholic faith remained strong throughout her long life including attendance at daily Mass. She had a deep devotion to the Blessed Sacrament and to the Blessed Virgin Mary.She is survived by her son, Rev. John A. Colacino C.PP.S. of Rochester; her sister, Mary Gilardo; daughter-in-law, Roberta; grandchildren Matthew and Mara; and several nieces and nephews.She was predeceased by her parents Albert and Bridget Di Santo; her husband, Joseph A.; and her son, James (Roberta).