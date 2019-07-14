Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Antoinette "Toni" (Alvaro) D'Ercole. View Sign Service Information Boeheim-Pusateri Funeral Home 77 Williams Street Lyons , NY 14489 (315)-946-4230 Funeral Mass 10:00 AM St. Joseph the Worker (St. Michaels) Lyons , NY View Map Send Flowers Obituary





A funeral Mass will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday (July 19) at St. Joseph the Worker (St. Michaels) in Lyons, N.Y. Burial in South Lyons Cemetery.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Wayne County Nursing Home Foundation, 1529 Nye Rd, Lyons, NY 14489.



Toni was born July 6, 1926 in Geneva, N.Y. to the late Francis and Mary Alvaro. In 1950 she married Dominick L. D'Ercole. They resided in Lyons, N.Y. Toni was the face of the restaurants that she and Dom owned from The Sevalin (Lyons), The Dolphin (Sodus Point), to the Normandy Inn (Wallington). When they stepped away from the restaurants, she stepped into waitressing at the local family diner, DaDa's (Lyons) until its closure. Toni loved to dance and she was a regular at line dancing at the American Legion. She attended Saturday Mass and Sundays were spent with her grandchildren for their weekly donut date.



Toni leaves behind two children: daughter, Donna (Barry) Douglas; and son, Gregory D'Ercole; grandchildren Lindsay (Dan) Tiballi, Kyle (Lisa Inclema) Taplin; step-grandchildren; Jodi (Travis) Peregrin, Stacey (Chet) Wells; great-grandchildren Dominick and Jaxson Tiballi, Vincent Taplin; step-great-grandchildren Mallory Taplin, Christian and Jordan Yates, Douglas and Eliza Wells; as well as brother-in-law; sisters-in-law; cousins; nieces; and nephews.



She was predeceased by her husband, Dominick L. D'Ercole; her parents; sister; and brother.



The family would like to thank and appreciate all the staff at the Wayne County Nursing Home for their love and care of Toni during her many years there.



Arrangements by Boeheim-Pusateri Funeral Home, 77 William St, Lyons NY.



