GENEVA – Antoinette M. "Tina" Cocola, 90, passed away peacefully on Thursday (September 19, 2019) at the Geneva Living Center North.
In honoring her wishes, there will no be services. The entombment will be at the convenience of the family.
Contributions may be directed to Our Lady of Peace Parish, 130 Exchange St. Geneva, NY 14456, or , 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105.
Tina was born on February 15, 1929, and was a daughter of the late Joseph and Mary (Venuti) Saglimbeni. She worked as the assistant manager of McCurdy's in Geneva and later as a manager at Motel 6 in Geneva. Tina enjoyed spending time with her son, James. Together, they would go hunting, fishing and target shooting. She also liked knitting and donating her afghans to the church. Tina was a member of Our Lady of Peace Parish.
She is survived by her son, James Cocola of Geneva; sister, Louise Davoli of Geneva; grandchildren Brandon (Megan) Cocola, Nicholas Cocola, Daniel (Danisia) Klestinec, Kristie (Paul) D'Ambrosio and Dana (Daniel) Newman; great-grandchildren Matthew, Tatiana and Alexandria "Allie" Klestinec, Enzo and Giovanni Cocola, Mackenzie and Brooklyn Cocola, Gia D'Ambrosio and Ryan Newman.
Tina was predeceased by her siblings Mary Lisi, Jaye Zappia, Angela Liberatore and Louis Saglimbeni.
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Sept. 22 to Sept. 24, 2019