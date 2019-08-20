|
|
GENEVA–Antonio Ramos, 76, of John St., passed away on Thursday (August 15, 2019) at Clifton Springs Nursing Home.
Friends may call from 5 to 7 p.m. on Thursday (August 22) at the DeVaney-Bennett Funeral Home, 181 N. Main St., Geneva.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10 a.m. on Friday (August 23, 2019) at St. Francis de Sales Church. Burial will be in St. Mary's Cemetery.
Antonio was born in Corozal, Puerto Rico and has been a resident of Geneva for many years. He was the son of the late Pedro and Emerita Ortiz Ramos. He was a self-employed mechanic.
He is survived by his wife, Santa; his son, Jesus A. (Johanna) Ramos of Geneva; his daughters Llanet Ramos Sanchez of Geneva and Santa M. (Jose) Ramos of Newark; his brothers Pedro Ortiz of Penn. and Nato Ramos of Mass.; his sister, Funda Ramos of Conn.; 13 grandchildren; and 13 great-grandchildren; along with several nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by his son, Miguel Angel Sanchez.
For those wishing to write a note of condolence, please visit www.devaneybennettfh.com
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Aug. 20 to Aug. 22, 2019