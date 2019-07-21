Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Apryl Goffinet
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Apryl Joyce Goffinet

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Apryl Joyce Goffinet Obituary
GENEVA–Apryl Joyce Goffinet, 70, passed away suddenly on Friday (July 12) at home.

In honoring her wishes, there will be no calling hours or services. Burial will be at the convenience of the family.

She is survived by her husband, Martin Goffinet of Geneva; sons Samuel (Laurie) Goffinet of West Orange, N.J., and Daniel Goffinet of Ashland, Ore.; grandson, Max; and her black lab, Pete.

In honoring her memory, contribute an act of kindness.

Online condolences for the family may be expressed at www.palmfh.com
Published in Finger Lakes Times from July 21 to July 23, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.