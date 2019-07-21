|
GENEVA–Apryl Joyce Goffinet, 70, passed away suddenly on Friday (July 12) at home.
In honoring her wishes, there will be no calling hours or services. Burial will be at the convenience of the family.
She is survived by her husband, Martin Goffinet of Geneva; sons Samuel (Laurie) Goffinet of West Orange, N.J., and Daniel Goffinet of Ashland, Ore.; grandson, Max; and her black lab, Pete.
In honoring her memory, contribute an act of kindness.
Online condolences for the family may be expressed at www.palmfh.com
Published in Finger Lakes Times from July 21 to July 23, 2019