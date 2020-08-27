GENEVA - Arden R. Combs, 80, passed away peacefully on Tuesday (August 25, 2020), at Geneva General Hospital.
Friends may call from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. on Friday (August 28), at the Palmisano-Mull Funeral Home LLC. Please wear a mask and follow the rules of social distancing. The Geneva City Police Dept. will meet to stand honor guard, the VA Police Dept. will meet for condolences, the Knights of Columbus will meet at 6:30 p.m. for a prayer service, The C.J. Folger Hook & Ladder will meet at 7:00 p.m. for a prayer service and the Sons of Italy will meet at 7:30 p.m. for a prayer service.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. Saturday (August 29), at St. Francis De Sales Catholic Church in Geneva. Entombment will follow in St. Mary's Mausoleum, with full military honors.
Contributions may be directed to the CJ Folger Hook & Ladder Company, 207 Genesee St. Geneva, NY 14456, or the charity of one's choice
Arden was born on February 8, 1940, in Richford, Vt., and was a son of the late Myles and Ardell Combs. He moved to Hartford, Conn. as a teenager, where he completed high school. After high school, Arden went into the military. While in the military, he served at the Seneca Army Depot. While he was there, he met his wife of 60 years, Marie C. Giardino. Arden settled in Geneva, N.Y. to raise his family. He became a police officer in 1971. After 20 years he retired from the Geneva Police Dept. and took a position at the VA Police Dept., where he retired as the chief of police. Arden was active in the Hook & Ladder Fire Department, American Legion, Sons of Italy and Knights of Columbus, where he held several offices.
He is survived by his loving wife, Marie (Giardino) Combs of Geneva; his five children Mary (Thomas) Gifkins of East Rochester, Michael (Brenda Moskal) Combs of Geneva, JoAnn (Robert) Greco of Geneva, Deborah (Joseph) Ralston of Geneva and David Combs of Geneva; grandchildren Danielle (Christopher) Dutcher, Shannon (Michael) Fults, Robert Greco, Jr., Samuel Barrett, Alexis Teed, Angela Ralston and Kaitlyn Combs; great-grandchildren Quinn, Delaney, Colin and Mikey; sisters Olive Lovelette of St. Albans, Vt. and Shirley Wallace of Richford, Vt.; brothers and sisters-in-law Dominic (Donna) Giardino of Geneva and Anthony (Patricia) Giardino of Seneca Falls; several nieces and nephews.
