1/1
Arden R. Combs
1940 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Arden's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
GENEVA - Arden R. Combs, 80, passed away peacefully on Tuesday (August 25, 2020), at Geneva General Hospital.

Friends may call from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. on Friday (August 28), at the Palmisano-Mull Funeral Home LLC. Please wear a mask and follow the rules of social distancing. The Geneva City Police Dept. will meet to stand honor guard, the VA Police Dept. will meet for condolences, the Knights of Columbus will meet at 6:30 p.m. for a prayer service, The C.J. Folger Hook & Ladder will meet at 7:00 p.m. for a prayer service and the Sons of Italy will meet at 7:30 p.m. for a prayer service.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. Saturday (August 29), at St. Francis De Sales Catholic Church in Geneva. Entombment will follow in St. Mary's Mausoleum, with full military honors.

Contributions may be directed to the CJ Folger Hook & Ladder Company, 207 Genesee St. Geneva, NY 14456, or the charity of one's choice.

Arden was born on February 8, 1940, in Richford, Vt., and was a son of the late Myles and Ardell Combs. He moved to Hartford, Conn. as a teenager, where he completed high school. After high school, Arden went into the military. While in the military, he served at the Seneca Army Depot. While he was there, he met his wife of 60 years, Marie C. Giardino. Arden settled in Geneva, N.Y. to raise his family. He became a police officer in 1971. After 20 years he retired from the Geneva Police Dept. and took a position at the VA Police Dept., where he retired as the chief of police. Arden was active in the Hook & Ladder Fire Department, American Legion, Sons of Italy and Knights of Columbus, where he held several offices.

He is survived by his loving wife, Marie (Giardino) Combs of Geneva; his five children Mary (Thomas) Gifkins of East Rochester, Michael (Brenda Moskal) Combs of Geneva, JoAnn (Robert) Greco of Geneva, Deborah (Joseph) Ralston of Geneva and David Combs of Geneva; grandchildren Danielle (Christopher) Dutcher, Shannon (Michael) Fults, Robert Greco, Jr., Samuel Barrett, Alexis Teed, Angela Ralston and Kaitlyn Combs; great-grandchildren Quinn, Delaney, Colin and Mikey; sisters Olive Lovelette of St. Albans, Vt. and Shirley Wallace of Richford, Vt.; brothers and sisters-in-law Dominic (Donna) Giardino of Geneva and Anthony (Patricia) Giardino of Seneca Falls; several nieces and nephews.

Online condolences for the family may be expressed at www.palmfh.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Aug. 27 to Aug. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
28
Calling hours
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Palmisano-Mull Funeral Home LLC
Send Flowers
AUG
29
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
St. Francis De Sales Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Palmisano-Mull Funeral Home LLC
28 Genesee Street
Geneva, NY 14456
(315) 789-6613
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Palmisano-Mull Funeral Home LLC

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved