Service Information

Doran Funeral Home
4 East Bayard Street
Seneca Falls , NY 13148
(315)-568-5700

Calling hours
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Doran Funeral Home
4 East Bayard Street
Seneca Falls , NY 13148

Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
St. Patrick's Church
Seneca Falls , NY

Obituary

SENECA FALLS– Arlene A. Laude, 82, of East Bayard St. Extension, passed away on Wednesday (May 22) at home surrounded by her family.



Family and friends may call from 4 to 7 p.m. on Monday (May 27) at the Doran Funeral Home, 4 E. Bayard St., Seneca Falls, NY.



Arlene's Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on Tuesday (May 28) at St. Patrick's Church, Seneca Falls, with Reverend Michael Merritt as celebrant. Burial will follow in St. Columbkille Cemetery, Seneca Falls.



If desired, contributions may be made to St. Francis/St. Clare Parish, 25 Center St., Waterloo, NY 13165 or to the .



Arlene was born in Seneca Falls on September 2, 1936, the daughter of the late Thomas & Antonette Zone Pezzulo. She was a life resident of Seneca Falls. She earned her Bachelor of Arts Degree in Literature from Cornell University and her Master Degree in Education from S.U.N.Y. at Cortland. She had also earned 30 additional credits in school administration. Arlene was a member of St. Patrick's Church, Seneca Falls.



She was an avid reader who also enjoyed gardening and cooking. Above all, Arlene cherished her family. In their eyes, there was no woman more dedicated to raising her children and supporting her husband. As a mother, she had the ability to know whether words of inspiration were needed, or just a hug and kiss. As a wife, Richard knew he had found the most loving and devoted partner he could ever find.



She is survived by her husband, Richard Laude, whom she married on April 25, 1959; daughter, Kyle (Dave Carfora) Laude, Seneca Falls, N.Y.; son, Brian (Diane Atherton) Laude, Orlando, Fla.; sister, Carol (Joseph) Sgarlata, Oswego, N.Y.; and several nieces and nephews.



