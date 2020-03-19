|
|
MANCHESTER – Arlene J. Patrick, 76, passed away peacefully on March 15, 2020 at her home.
Friends may call on Friday (March 20) from 4 to 7 p.m. at Halsted-Patrick Funeral Home, 19 North Main Street, Manchester. A private funeral mass will be held at the convenience of the family. Burial will be in Riverview Cemetery in Clifton Springs.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Arlene's memory can be made to Ontario-Yates Hospice, 756 Pre Emption Road, Geneva, NY 14456 or St. Dominic Church Memorial Fund, 12 Hibbard Avenue, Clifton Springs, NY 14432.
Arlene was born March 9, 1944 in Brooklyn, N.Y., the daughter of the late Arthur C. And Florence Lacker. She and her family moved from New York City to Clifton Springs in 1971 and settled in Manchester in 1986. She retired from Finger Lakes Racetrack where she worked in the Paddock Dining Room for many years. Arlene enjoyed spending time with her family, tending to her flowers, coffee with the girls, and watching QVC.
She is survived by her son, Richard (Wendy) Patrick; daughter, Allison (Robert) Jacobson; granddaughter, Alexa (Aleksander Tila) Styliadis; Robert's sons Brian (Kortney), Aaron (Katie Downey), and Adam Jacobson; sister, Gloria Herold; brother, Arthur (Robin) Lacker; nephews Steven (Pam) Iltsch and Jared Lacker; niece, Tara (Manny) Magana; great-nieces Tracy Iltsch and Olivia Magana; and great-nephew, Brian Iltsch.
She was predeceased by her husband, John G. Patrick Sr. in 2015; and her son, John G. Patrick Jr. in 1985.
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Mar. 19 to Mar. 23, 2020