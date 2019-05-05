DUNDEE - Arlene M. Lucia, age 74, passed away Wednesday (May 1, 2019) at Geneva General Hospital, in Geneva, N.Y.
Calling hours will be from 11:00 a.m. - 12:00 noon Monday (May 6) at the Good Samaritan Baptist Church, 54 Main St., Dresden, NY; where her funeral services will be held at 12 noon with Pastor Edward Rice officiating. A reception will follow at the Dresden Fire Hall.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the .
Arlene was born August 5, 1944 in Newark, N.Y., the daughter of the late Albert and Mildred (Felding) VanWinkle. She has lived locally since 1970. On March 23, 1974 in Clifton Springs, N.Y. she married David H. Lucia. She was employed for over 20 years by Zotos International, in Geneva, retiring in 2003. Her greatest joy in life was her family, she was the gravitational pull that kept everyone together, and reuniting them for special occasions. She loved hummingbirds, light houses, and camping.
She is dearly loved and will be forever missed by her husband, David H. Lucia at home; two sons David L. Lucia at home, Ronald W. (Connie) Lucia of Reading Center, N.Y.; three daughters Christine M. (David) Cranmer of Painted Post, N.Y., Brenda L. (Leon) VanKurin of Corning, N.Y.; Geraldine L. Swan of Binghamton, N.Y.; eight grandchildren Brandon, Joseph, Matthew, Noel, Scott, Megan, Tanya, and Jessica; 10 great-grandchildren; a sister, Jeanette (Cornell) Nobles of Tampa, Fla.; and several nieces and nephews.
Besides her parents, she was pre-deceased by five brothers.
Arrangements are entrusted to the Baird Funeral Home, 36 Water Street, Dundee, online condolences can be sent by visiting www.bairdfuneralhomedundee.com.
Published in Finger Lakes Times from May 5 to May 7, 2019