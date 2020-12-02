1/
Arlene M. Smith
1934 - 2020
NEWARK - Arlene M. Smith, 86, passed away peacefully on November 29, 2020 at the Wayne County Nursing Home.

Private funeral services will be held. Burial will be in Elmwood Cemetery, Lyons, N.Y.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Wayne County Nursing Home Activities Department, 1529 Nye Rd., Lyons, NY 14489.

Arlene was born on August 9, 1934 in Newark, N.Y., the daughter of the late John and Mary Goebert Rehkugler. Arlene spent her entire life in Newark where she was a dedicated wife and mother raising five children. She was a life member of St. Michael's Church. When she wasn't cleaning or rearranging something in her house, she enjoyed reading romance novels by her favorite author Betty Neels. She also enjoyed working on crossword puzzles.

She is survived by her five children Sherry (David) Carr of Newark, Scott S. Smith of Rochester, Stephanie (John) Sumislawski of N.C., Suzanne VerStraete of Newark and Stuart (Lena) Smith of Texas; 10 grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.

Arlene was predeceased by her husband of 60 years, Donald; a sister, Shirley Scherbyn; a niece, Linda Kirkwood; and a granddaughter, April.

The family would like to give a very special thank you to the staff at the Wayne County Nursing Home whom cared for Arlene, especially during this difficult year with visitation restrictions.

www.murphyandsonsfuneralhome.com

Published in Finger Lakes Times from Dec. 2 to Dec. 6, 2020.
Paul L. Murphy & Sons Funeral Home
