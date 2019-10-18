|
SENECA FALLS – Arletta E. Williams, 93, formerly of Leland Drive, Seneca Falls, N.Y., passed away on Tuesday (October 15, 2019) at Huntington Living Center, Waterloo, N.Y.
Family and friends may call from 2 to 5 p.m. on Sunday (October 20) at the Doran Funeral Home, 4 E. Bayard St., Seneca Falls. Arletta's Memorial Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on Monday (October 21) at St. Patrick's Church, Seneca Falls by the Reverend Michael Merritt. Burial will be at the convenience of the family.
If desired, contributions may be made to Beverly Animal Shelter, River Road, Waterloo, NY 13165
Arletta was born in Dunkirk, N.Y. on October 25, 1925 the daughter of the late Norbert & Lillian Hack Moser. She resided in Seneca Falls since 1965, moving from Emporium, PA. She earned her Bachelor of Science Degree in education from S.U.N.Y. at Fredonia. She was retired from the Seneca Falls School District where she had taught special education & 3rd grade at Frank Knight School. She was a member of St. Patrick's Church, Seneca Falls and a former member of Seneca Falls Country Club. She was also a member of The Delta Kappa Society.
Arletta and her beloved husband Jim, started their lives together on February 23, 1952. A wonderful 67 years. During their lives they had 2 children, 3 grandchildren, and a great-great-granddaughter.
They met in Salamanca, N.Y. where Arletta taught Native- American children in a one room school house. They owned a Tastee-Freeze ice cream shop in Salamanca while Jim went to college. They sold it when Jim took a job with Sylvania in Emporium, N.Y. There Arletta took a job teaching in a two room school house in Sinnamahoning, PA teaching 1st through 3rd graders. They built their dream house in Emporium and were saddened to have to leave it when Jim got transferred to Seneca Falls. They built a new house in Seneca Falls where they lived for 53 years.
Besides her love for children, Arletta was an avid gardener, lawn mower, and house cleaner. In fact she would wake up at 5 a.m. and dust and vacuum the entire house before she went to work or did the other things she loved to do.
Arletta also loved to play golf and played with her friends or Jim whenever she could.
Arletta loved all the holidays. She would decorate for Easter with little rabbits and colored eggs and getting all their pumpkins and witches and ghouls for Halloween. But her favorite time of year was Christmas. She and Jim always had a great outdoor display with Christmas Trees and a Santa Sleigh and reindeer, usually with red lights everywhere. The inside of the was not neglected though. She had a display of Carolers around the TV and on her dividers. She decorated the mantle and the rest of the house with a sense of beauty and grace. She even hand painted glass ornaments for the tree and for family members all with the year they were painted for everyone to have as keepsakes.
Her most cherished part of the decorations was The Christmas Village display that Jim and their son Jimmy would set up before Thanksgiving so she could enjoy it for the entire holiday season. This display started with a train station and three cars to over 110 houses, churches, and various village buildings. Not counting all of the figures that went along with it. Arletta and Jim loved having friends, neighbors and even total strangers come into their home and enjoy the beautiful display.
She is survived by her son, James M. Williams III, Seneca Falls, N.Y.; three grandchildren Bryan (Jen) Kilpatrick, Depew, N.Y., Michael (Jen) Kilpatrick, Seneca Falls, N.Y., Caitlin Kilpatrick, Seneca Falls, N.Y.; one great-granddaughter, Natalie Kilpatrick; several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, Arletta was predeceased by her husband, James M. Williams Jr. who died June 23, 2019; her daughter, Dianna Kilpatrick-DiMaio who died in January 2016; one brother, Norbert Moser and one sister, Lissette Coddington.
Please consider leaving a condolence in memory of Arletta at: doranfuneralhome.com.
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Oct. 18 to Oct. 20, 2019