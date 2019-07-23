Finger Lakes Times Obituaries
Cheney Funeral Home
70 Main Street
Phelps, NY 14532
(315) 548-4241
Graveside service
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
10:00 AM
Riverview Cemetery
Arnold "Wayne" Wheeler


1942 - 2019
PHELPS–Arnold "Wayne" Wheeler, age 76, died on Monday (July 22) at the Ontario Center Nursing Home in Canandaigua.

There will be no prior calling hours.

Friends are invited to attend a graveside service at 10 a.m. on Saturday (July 27) in Riverview Cemetery.

Wayne was born on October 17, 1942 in Waterloo, N.Y. the son of the late Willis and Harriet Hurlburt Wheeler. Wayne was a simple man who enjoyed hunting and fishing. His family was most important and his two cats Heidi and Bella.

Wayne is survived his sisters Sandy (Donnie) Dotson and Judith Young; brother, Terry (Penny) Wheeler; sister-in-law, Sharyn Wheeler; along with many nieces; nephews; and extended family.

He was predeceased by his brothers Gordon and Ronald Wheeler

Funeral arrangements have been made with the Cheney Funeral Home 70 Main Street Phelps.
Published in Finger Lakes Times from July 23 to July 25, 2019
