CLYDE-Arthur G. Gary Jr., 76, died on Saturday (July 6) at Strong Memorial Hospital.



Friends may call from 5 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday (July 10) at the Baris Funeral Home, 87 W. Genesse St., Clyde, New York 14433.



Burial will be in South Lyons Cemetery



Memorials, in his name, may be made to the Strong Memorial Hospital Foundation, 601 Elmwood, Rochester, NY 14642.



Arthur is survived by a son, Patrick (Faith) Gary of Clyde; a daughter, Susan (Jonathon 0'Neil) Pullen of Clyde; five grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren, and one on the way; two sisters Sheila Gary of Syracuse and Brenda (D.T.) Kisner of Marathon, N.Y.



He was predeceased by his wife, Cheryl in 2015; and a son, Michael James Gary Sr. in 1991.



Arrangements entrusted to Baris Funeral Home.