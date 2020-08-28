CANANDAIGUA – Artur J. Michalik, 93, of Ferris Hills, passed away on Wednesday (August 26, 2020).
Friends may call From 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Monday (August 31), at Johnson-Kennedy Funeral Home, Inc., 47 N. Main St., Canandaigua.
Interment will be in Woodlawn Cemetery, Canandaigua.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Heart Association
, P.O. Box 3049, Syracuse, N.Y. 13220 or Geneva Family YMCA, 399 W. William St., Geneva, N.Y. 14456.
Art was born in Oppeln, Germany. He and his family moved to the United States in 1958 and settled in Rochester and later Canandaigua. Art became a naturalized US citizen in 1964. He worked at Labelon Corp. for many years, retiring in 1989 as plant manager. Art was a former member of the Canandaigua Rotary Club, Chamber of Commerce and was active in the Democratic Party. He also formerly lived in Himrod and Geneva.
He is survived by three children Iris Matucha, Art (Tina) Michalik, Jr., and Sylvia (Jeff) McKown; eight grandchildren Stephen McKitrick, Andrew, Erica and Kristen Beaderman, Kelsey and Hanna McKown, Suzannah and Isabella Michalik; seven great-grandchildren; and a niece, Margit (Helmut) Schmitz.
He was predeceased by his wife, Rita Michalik in 2009; and son, Willy Michalik in 1968.
Condolences may be offered at www.johnsonkennedy.com.