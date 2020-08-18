1/
Arthur L Foster
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Arthur's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
SAVANNAH - Arthur L. Foster, age 82, passed away peacefully at home with his wife of 40 years by his side on Friday (August 14, 2020).

Due to the pandemic, no calling hours will be observed. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in his memory to Wayne County Humane Society, 1475 County House Road, Lyons, NY 14489.

Arthur was born September 16, 1937 to the late Beryl and Bessie (Dickens) Foster and resided in Savannah most of his life.

He is survived by his wife, Phyllis; daughter, Tammy (Harry) Hollier of Fla.; son, Daniel L. Foster of Fla.; step-children Melissa (Richard) Wheeler of Wolcott, N.Y., Jeremy Rusco of Jorden, N.Y. and Tiffany (Shamus) Bender of Wolcott, N.Y.; grandchildren Alexandra and Claudia Wheeler, Christopher Hollier and Kaydon Rusco; great-grandson Tucker Hollier of Fla.; sister, Joan Race of Savannah, N.Y.; brothers William (Dorothy) Foster of Texas and Wayne (Barb) Foster of Auburn, N.Y.; sister-in-laws Dorothy (Gordon) Neal of Webster, N.Y., Barbara Seager of Lyons, N.Y. and Eleanor Sears of Wolcott, N.Y.; along with very special and loving nieces and nephews.

Arthur was a US Marine Corp E-4 and retired from Pandrol Jackson Rail Services in Syracuse.

A big thanks goes out to the family and friends for their support during this time and an incredibly special thank you to the VA Home Care Team and Lifetime Care Hospice.

Condolences may be expressed at www.HSNORTON.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Aug. 18 to Aug. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Norton Funeral Home - Savannah
13081 West Church Street
Savannah, NY 13146
315-365-3215
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Norton Funeral Home - Savannah

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved