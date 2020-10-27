WATERLOO - Art Ticconi, 93, passed away peacefully at home early Wednesday morning (October 21, 2020) with his family by his side.
Friends and family are invited to a Military grave side service at 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday (October 28) in the Elmwood Cemetery, Lyons. N.Y.
Art's family request memorial contributions be directed to either; Sampson Navy Memorial Museum, 6096 State Route 96A, Romulus, NY 14541 or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Art was born on January 22, 1927 in Lyons, N.Y. the son of the late Guiseppe J. and Filomena R. (D'Amato) Ticconi. He was in the US Navy from May 9, 1944 to May 18, 1946, earning the rank of Seaman First V-6 USNR aboard USS Guam C-B-2. He worked as an Engineer of the Operating Engineers Union 345, Syracuse, N.Y. for 74 years. He worked for Warren Brothers for many years plus many road projects throughout New York State.
Art's greatest love and joy was his family. He loved teaching his grandchildren and great-grandchildren how to make pasta and his famous pizzelles. He enjoyed gardening, reading, NY Yankees and NY Giants. Art enjoyed his weekly lunches at the Stars Diner and the Magee Diner.
He was a member of the VFW Post 6433 in Waterloo and Sampson WW2 Navy Veterans
He is survived by his daughters Susan (Bruce) Sampson of Port Leyden, Teresa (David) Grifa of Waterloo, Marsha (John) Trunzo of Saint Petersburg, Fla., Lucille (Joseph) Millis of Waterloo, Anna Marie Avery of Waterloo and Isabel Roche of Guatemala City, Guatemala; a son, Joseph (Traci Moracco) Ticconi of Waterloo; 17 grandchildren; 33 great-grandchildren; a brother, Ralph (Betsy) Ticconi; as well as many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Art is preceded in death by his wife of 61 years, Angeline L. "Angie" Pilozzi-Ticconi who passed away, Wednesday (March 25, 2009); brothers Joseph, Peter, Jacob and Tony; sisters Rose, Mary, Louise, Pauline and Tina; and his grandsons Anthony Trunzo and Juan Francisco Laugerud.