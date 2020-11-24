WATERLOO - Ashia M. Chilson-Gray, 40, passed away unexpectedly on Friday (November 20, 2020), at home.
In consideration to the family and to respect the rules of social distancing, services will be private. Burial will be private in Maple Grove Cemetery.
Contributions may be directed to Beverly Animal Shelter, 50 East River Rd. Waterloo, NY 13165, or to support a classroom at: donorschoose.org
Ashia was born on May 17, 1980, in Geneva and was a daughter of Clifford "Cip" Chilson and Kathryn (Elmer) White. She was a graduate of Waterloo High School, Class of 1998. Ashia received her Bachelor's Degree from SUNY Oneonta and her Master's Degree from Walden University. She worked as a family and consumer sciences teacher at Geneva Middle School. Ashia was a committed teacher, who served on yearbook club and cared for her students very much. She enjoyed cooking and would host an open door spaghetti dinner on Fridays. Ashia was very creative and liked gardening and planting flowers. Above all, she loved her family.
She is survived by her mother, Kathryn (Elmer) White of Waterloo; father, Clifford "Cip" Chilson of Geneva; daughters Arria Gray and Jada Walker both of Waterloo; sister, Katie (Jeff) Arnold of Waterloo; nephew, Adam Cooper and niece, Piper Arnold, both of Waterloo; stepbrothers Rob (Kate) White of Marathon, N.Y. and Josh (Carrie) White of Colo.; paternal grandmother, Anna Chilson of Geneva; as well as several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, colleagues and friends.
Ashia was predeceased by her brother, Adam Bryan White in 1995.
