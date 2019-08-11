Home

Boeheim-Pusateri Funeral Home
77 Williams Street
Lyons, NY 14489
(315) 946-4230
Calling hours
Monday, Aug. 12, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Boeheim-Pusateri Funeral Home
77 Williams Street
Lyons, NY 14489
Service
Monday, Aug. 12, 2019
2:00 PM
Boeheim-Pusateri Funeral Home
77 Williams Street
Lyons, NY 14489
Audrey J. Prentice


1927 - 2019
Audrey J. Prentice Obituary
LYONS–Audrey J. Prentice, 92, of Sunset Dr. died Thursday (August 8, 2019).

Friends may call from 1 to 2 p.m. Monday (August 12, 2019) at the Boeheim-Pusateri Funeral Home 77 William St., Lyons, where services will be held at 2 p.m. Burial in South Lyons Cemetery.

Memorials can be made to American Parkinson Foundation, 135 Parkinson Ave., Staten Island, NY. 10305.

Audrey was born in Sodus, on February 27, 1927, daughter of Charles and Augusta Toye Stevens. She was Deputy Town Clerk for Lyons, retiring in 1989. She worked for many years for Lyons National Bank and was a member of United Methodist Church of Lyons.

Survived by her husband of 72 years, Edgar (Ed) Prentice; two daughters Nancy (Joseph) Bochner of Victor and Deborah (Jeffrey) Wilson of Fairport; four grandchildren Annie, Michael (Stephanie), Dana, and Shelby; one great-grandchild, Sophia.

Predeceased by son, Roger in 2018; sister, Edith Bauer; and brother, Richard Stevens.

Published in Finger Lakes Times from Aug. 11 to Aug. 13, 2019
