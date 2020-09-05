1/1
Audrey M. Knapton
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Audrey's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
PENN YAN - Audrey M. Knapton, age 95, went home to be with her Lord on (Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020).

Friends may call from 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday (Sept. 6) at the Kenneth J. Perkins Funeral Home in Gorham. A private funeral service will be held Monday (Sept. 7) at the Bethel Baptist Church in Gorham. Burial will follow in Bellona Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Bethel Baptist Church, P.O. Box 84, Gorham, NY 14461.

Audrey was the daughter of the late Harold and Mary Pease Anderson; and the widow of Gerald L. Knapton. Audrey was a member of the Bethel Baptist Church in Gorham, where she had been a Sunday School teacher for many years.

Audrey was a loving mother and grandmother. She and her husband, Jerry, were foster parents to many children over the years. She and Jerry managed the Towne Motel in Penn Yan for many years. She enjoyed traveling and after retirement spent winters in Brooksville, Florida.

Audrey is survived by six children, Rev. James (Deborah) Knapton, Terry (Sherry) Knapton, David (Bobbette) Knapton, Stephen (Gail) Knapton, Daniel (Roma) Knapton and Cindy (Kenneth) Kamholtz; one sister, Billie (the late Glen) Koek, and one brother, H. Larry (Dee Dee) Anderson. Audrey is also survived by 17 grandchildren, Jeffrey Knapton, Jennifer (Chase) McMaster, Jaime (Andrew) Thompson, Kelly (Kenneth) Jensen, Karey Taylor, Tracey (Douglas) Dello Stritto, Zachary Knapton, Caleb (Joy) Knapton, Courtney Knapton, Micah (Lori) Knapton, Benjamin Knapton, Bailey Knapton, Adam Knapton, Isaac (Shelbe) Kamholtz, Verity (John) Howard, Jared Kamholtz and Ethan Kamholtz; 36 great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.

Audrey was predeceased by her husband, Gerald Knapton, and her son, Ronald Knapton.

Please visit www.kenperkinsfuneralhome.com to send a message of condolence to the Knapton family.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Sep. 5 to Sep. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
6
Calling hours
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Kenneth J. Perkins Funeral Home
Send Flowers
SEP
7
Funeral service
Bethel Baptist Church
Send Flowers
SEP
7
Burial
Bellona Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Kenneth J. Perkins Funeral Home
2583 East Main Street
Gorham, NY 14461
(585) 526-6500
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Kenneth J. Perkins Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved