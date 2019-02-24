LYONS–Audrey "Skip" Pecoy, 89, of McClelland Rd died Tuesday (February 19, 2019) at Rochester General Hospital.
No services are planned.
Audrey was born in England on August 3, 1929 daughter of Thomas and Rose Stella Dale Smith. Audrey came to the US when she was 11 as a Kodak Kid. In 1940, Kodak employees in London, fearing a German invasion, entrusted their children to Rochester Kodak families. Audrey boarded the Duchess of Atholl on a 5-day journey to the states. During her working years she earned an Associates degree at FLCC. Audrey was a resilient, independent woman who raised two boys, farmed her land, chopping wood and taking care of her animals. She sheared sheep, spun the wool and used dyes from the colors of the woods around her. She also gave spinning talks to area schools. She was a creative storyteller and champion to her grandson Josh. She retired from NDC. She spent her retirement years resting by her bay window reading, bird watching and teaching anyone who would sit long enough to learn bird identification and habits. She was a member of the NYS Home Bureau and Quilters of Sodus. Material things were not a priority to Audrey in her final papers she instructed her family to "do whatever you want with my stuff" because after all its just stuff!
She is survived by her son, Edward (Mez) Pecoy of Lyons; grandson, Joshua (Kersten) Pecoy; brother, Ronald Smith of England; nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by her husband, Charles in 1994; and son, Alan in 1979.
