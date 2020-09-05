1/1
Ayden R. Atkinson
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ayden's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
CLYDE - Ayden R. Atkinson, 13, earned his wings on August 27, 2020.

Calling hours will be held from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. on Wednesday (September 9) at Christ Community Church, 27 West Genesee St, Clyde. A service will be held at 4:00 p.m. at the church.

Ayden was born November 10, 2006 to Crystal Kirkey and Scott Atkinson. He attended Clyde-Savannah School District. He loved his family and friends and riding bikes with friends. Ayden loved playing basketball and played for the Clyde-Savannah School. He also loved playing his PS4. He will be greatly missed by everyone.

Ayden is survived by his mother, Crystal Kirkey; father, Scott Atkinson; sister, Alexis Atkinson; brother, Jimi Hendrix Hyde; grandparents Randy and Barbara Brown, James Atkinson; aunt, Wanda (Butch) Yonge; uncle, Richard (Tina) Atkinson; several aunts, uncles and cousins and girlfriend, Sierra Wiggins.

He was predeceased by his grandmother, Carla Bartnik (Crystal's mom); brother, Alex Atkinson; uncle Patrick Sampson.

Arrangements by Pusateri-Canolesio Funeral Home, Clyde N.Y. Visit www.pusaterifunerals.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Sep. 5 to Sep. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
9
Calling hours
11:00 - 04:00 PM
Christ Community Church
Send Flowers
SEP
9
Service
04:00 PM
Christ Community Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Pusateri Funeral Home
68 Sodus Street
Clyde, NY 14433
(315) 923-7452
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Pusateri Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

6 entries
September 3, 2020
Group of 10 Memorial Trees
Plant Memorial Trees
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Lorette Peak
September 2, 2020
May God’s loving kindness and comfort help you and your family through this very difficult time. Psalms 119:76
September 2, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Kaleb, Amy, Kevin Cole
September 2, 2020
Eternal Affection Arrangement- BASKET INCLUDED
Send Flowers and Gifts
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Kimberly Parmeter
September 2, 2020
Ayden was a dear friend of my boys, we loved having him over. He was always polite and loved laughing and playing with them. Just a couple weeks ago they had a cherry tomato fight in the house and he just gave me the puppy eyes when I asked about it. He was so close to all of us. You will be missed little man. I send so much love to his family, I can’t imagine the pain they feel. Fly high honey ❤
Kimberlyn Davis-Kitchens
Friend
September 2, 2020
although we never got to meet ,I just want you to no I think you would have been perfect for my granddaughter Sierra.I no that her heart is shattered from you being gone,just no that both Kelly and sierra adored you and miss you greatly.I hear that you were a terrific kid,polite,well behaved,just an all around great boyfriend to sierra.she Loves you Ayden. R.I.P. and again My sincere condolences to your family,so sorry for the loss of your wonderful boy. It's not fair at all.

Lorna Lyman
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved