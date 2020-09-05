although we never got to meet ,I just want you to no I think you would have been perfect for my granddaughter Sierra.I no that her heart is shattered from you being gone,just no that both Kelly and sierra adored you and miss you greatly.I hear that you were a terrific kid,polite,well behaved,just an all around great boyfriend to sierra.she Loves you Ayden. R.I.P. and again My sincere condolences to your family,so sorry for the loss of your wonderful boy. It's not fair at all.





Lorna Lyman

Friend