CLYDE - Ayden R. Atkinson, 13, earned his wings on August 27, 2020.
Calling hours will be held from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. on Wednesday (September 9) at Christ Community Church, 27 West Genesee St, Clyde. A service will be held at 4:00 p.m. at the church.
Ayden was born November 10, 2006 to Crystal Kirkey and Scott Atkinson. He attended Clyde-Savannah School District. He loved his family and friends and riding bikes with friends. Ayden loved playing basketball and played for the Clyde-Savannah School. He also loved playing his PS4. He will be greatly missed by everyone.
Ayden is survived by his mother, Crystal Kirkey; father, Scott Atkinson; sister, Alexis Atkinson; brother, Jimi Hendrix Hyde; grandparents Randy and Barbara Brown, James Atkinson; aunt, Wanda (Butch) Yonge; uncle, Richard (Tina) Atkinson; several aunts, uncles and cousins and girlfriend, Sierra Wiggins.
He was predeceased by his grandmother, Carla Bartnik (Crystal's mom); brother, Alex Atkinson; uncle Patrick Sampson.
