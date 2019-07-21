WATERLOO - Barb Peck, 76, passed away peacefully Wednesday evening, (July 17, 2019) at Highland Hospital, Rochester.



Friends and family are invited to call from 12 to 2 p.m., Sunday (July 21) at Mull Funeral Home, 113 Virginia Street. A memorial service will follow, at 2, at the funeral home. A reception and celebration of her life will continue, following her service, at the MacDougall Sportsmen's Club.



The family requests that memorial contributions be directed to Adding Candles for a Cure at www.addingcandles.com



Always a woman of strength and tenacity, Barb ignored the conventions and statistics to continue living life on her terms until the end. She was the first one to say "Yes!" to a road trip, especially one involving a stop for ice cream. Breakfast being her favorite meal of the day she enjoyed going out with family to start the day at local and not so local diners and restaurants. Over the years she grew to be an avid golfer. A one time member of the Seneca Falls Country Club and most recently Silver Creek she played on numerous golf leagues. Clubs in tow she travel to Pennsylvania, Florida and as far away as Ireland and Hawaii. Active through the years on various bowling and euchre leagues were favorite pastimes. A lifetime member of the MacDougall Sportsmans Club Attending the cinema with friends eventually lead her to a brief time as an amateur movie reviewer with the 'Fab 4' for over six years on a local radio station. Her job as a real estate broker gave her the opportunity to meet many people, colleagues and clients alike along the way making long lasting and deep friendships, some spanning over 30 years. Through all the years there was nothing she enjoyed more than her family. Always and forever her first love. Spending time together sharing meals, traveling and playing card games. Reunions and gatherings with her siblings reminiscing with stories of their childhood in rural Pennsylvania. Her 56 year marriage, like most relationships of that duration, was dynamic. She enjoyed dining out, traveling to the coast and sampling local watering holes wherever she and Harold were. Chatting up with bartenders, mixologist and patrons alike. Spending 'girls trips' with her daughters thrilled her. Anything from day trips to a two week long road trip across the US and back. Nothing filled her heart and thrilled her more than her grandchildren. Sleep overs, golfing, playing games, going on shopping trips and most notably trips to Cape Cod. Recently she was blessed with great-grandchildren. Having little ones to hold and snuggle was pure joy to her. She was curious and loved to socialize. Learning about who you were, where you were from and what your story was. A fierce and kind friend, wife, mom and grama. She will live in our hearts and be part of our lives forever.



Barb is survived by her husband of 56 years, Harold; her daughters Marie Shultz and Denise Peterman; grandchildren Alexandria (Richard) McCulloch, Zachary and Dani Shultz, Kayla, Barbara and Aaron Peterman; three great-grandchildren; her sisters Janet (Nelson) Will, Sandra Lane and Gerry (Robert) Betty; her brothers John (Eileen) and Herb (Lois) Higgins; several nieces, nephews and cousins. Published in Finger Lakes Times from July 21 to July 23, 2019