WATERLOO/BUFFALO/AUSTIN - Barbara A. (Waite) Hornung, passed away June 20, 2020 in Austin, Texas surrounded by her family. She was 82.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11:00 a.m. on this Friday at St. Mary's Catholic Church, 25 Center St, Waterloo. Burial will follow in Saint Mary's Cemetery.



A Syracuse native, Barbara lived in Waterloo, N.Y. since 1966, and then recently moved to Buffalo, N.Y. and then to Austin, Texas. She was a 1956 graduate of St. Patricks' High School in Syracuse. Barbara loved growing up as a child in the Tipperary Hill neighborhood with the upside-down traffic light.



Barbara was married for 55 years to Leonard Hornung, with whom they raised five daughters. Barbara centered her life around her loving husband, children and grandchildren. She was the true definition of a giver!



After raising her young children, she worked at a bank, as a dental assistant, and lastly at a daycare. Working at the daycare was not a job to Barbara. She loved taking care of the sweet babies. She received many letters and gifts throughout the years from the parents. In her free time, she also enjoyed ceramic classes, sewing classes, and volunteering as a beloved teacher of religious instruction for many years. She was a devote Catholic and enjoyed sharing her Catholic knowledge and her love for God.



She is survived by her five daughters Mary Gallagher, Beth (Jeff) Bill, Heather (Patrick) Lakamp, Pamela (Rich) Ponce, and Jennifer (John) Lawrence; a sister-in-law, Beverly (David) Schlueter; 10 grandchildren; great-granddaughter and several nieces and nephews.



Barbara is preceded in death by her loving husband, Leonard in 2013; her brother, Thomas Waite in 2018; and her parents.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store