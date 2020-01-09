Home

Mull Funeral Home
113 Virginia Street
Waterloo, NY 13165
(315) 539-2496
Calling hours
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Mull Funeral Home
113 Virginia Street
Waterloo, NY 13165
View Map
Funeral service
Following Services
Mull Funeral Home
113 Virginia Street
Waterloo, NY 13165
View Map
Barbara A. (Marquart) Robbins


1937 - 2020
Barbara A. (Marquart) Robbins Obituary
PALMYRA/WATERLOO – Barbara Robbins, 82, passed away peacefully at her home, Monday (January 6, 2020), with her loving and supporting family by her side.

Friends and family are invited to call from 12 noon to 2 p.m. on Saturday (January 11) at Mull Funeral Home, 113 Virginia Street Waterloo. A funeral service will follow at the funeral home.

Barb's family request memorial contributions be directed to the .

Barb was born on December 9, 1937 in Fayette N.Y. the daughter of the late Leslie D. and Ilda V. (Longsdorf) Marquart. She was a 1956 graduate of Waterloo High School. She worked at Goulds Pumps and later retired from the VA Medical Center in Canandaigua, where she enjoyed going to work for the last 15 years.

She was a member of the VFW Post 6433 Auxiliary and enjoyed seeing her friends at the Senior Center in Palmyra.

Barb is survived by her daughter, Pamela (Joseph) Juhasz; her son, Michael (Christine) Robbins; grandchildren Kyle Merkley, Michele, Nicole and Lacey Robbins and Hannah Juhasz; eight great-grandchildren (the light of her life!); her brother, Doyle L. (Jean M.) Marquart; sister-in-law, Janice Marquart; several nieces, nephews and cousins.

Barb is preceded in death by her mother-in-law, whom she loved dearly, Eleanor Robbins; sisters Jean (Milton) Avery and Lois (Richard) Lape; brothers Robert and Max Marquart.

Barb's family would like to take this opportunity to thank the Lifetime Care Hospice team; Lisa, Erin, Maureen, Mary and Joyce for the never-ending love and support they showed Barb. A special thanks to Dr. Carl Sahler, MD. who cared for Barb for 43 years. They also would like to wish him a long happy and healthy retirement (December 31, 2019)
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Jan. 9 to Jan. 13, 2020
