1/
Barbara B. Sears
1929 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Barbara's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
NEWARK - Barbara B. Sears, 90, passed away peacefully on Friday (October 30, 2020) at the Laurel House.

Private funeral services will be held. Burial will be in Riverview Cemetery.

Memorials, in her name, may be made to the Laurel House Comfort Care, 224 Fair St., Newark, NY 14513.

Barbara was born in Canandaigua, N.Y. on October 31, 1929 the daughter of the late Virgil and Hazel Cochrane Baier. She was a 1947 graduate of Bloomfield Central Schools. For over 20 years she and her husband Dick, owned and operated D-B Movers until their retirement in 1999. She was known for her kind and unselfish ways.

She is survived by a daughter Lisa (Donald) Ahrans of Newark; two sons Richard (Debra) Sears of Palmyra and David Sears of La.; ten grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; a special niece, Pat Sidler; and nephew, Joey (Carol) Sears; two nieces; a cousin; and many dear friends at Vienna Gardens.

She was predeceased by her husband, Richard, in 2006; a son, Timothy, in 1994; and her brother, Donald Baier.

www.murphyandsonsfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Nov. 3 to Nov. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Service
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Paul L. Murphy & Sons Funeral Home
127 E Miller St
Newark, NY 14513
3153313255
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Paul L. Murphy & Sons Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved