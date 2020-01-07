|
STANLEY – Barbara Elaine Allen Hathorn, age 86, passed peacefully in the presence of the love of her family on Saturday (January 4, 2020).
A Memorial Service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday (January 11) at the Gorham United Methodist Church.
Per Barb's wish, the Hathorn family requests no flowers.
Please consider donations to the Memorial Fund of the Gorham United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 225, Gorham, NY 14461; Ontario-Yates Hospice, 756 Pre-Emption Rd., Geneva, NY 14456; or to Compassionate Care, 400 S. Main St., Canandaigua, NY 14424.
Born December 9, 1933 to the late Stuart and Ruth (nee Lambert) Allen, Barb grew to be the young woman who caught the eye of Thomas L Hathorn in their days at Gorham Central School. They married July 26, 1952 and together settled into the Hathorn homestead in Stanley to create another generation of Hathorns and continue the farming operation.
As an active member of the Gorham United Methodist Church, Barb had been a Trustee, Lay Leader, Bible Study Leader, Choir member, and a Member to the UMC Finger Lakes District & Upper N.Y. Conference Committees. She also Volunteered at Compassionate Care, in Canandaigua, and at House of John in Clifton Springs, and tutored several people with Literacy Volunteers of America.
Barb's love for family and friends; her passion for music, reading, laughter and fun; and her steadfast faith and love of God are the legacy she leaves for our joyful remembrances.
For 67 years Barb was the loving wife of Tom; the loving mother of six children Jeffrey Hathorn of Rochester, N.Y., Todd (Nori) Hathorn of Stanley, N.Y., Rev. Valerie (Rob) White of Auburn, N.Y., Rev. Scott (Joni) Hathorn of Ithaca, N.Y., Janine Hathorn of Lexington, Va., and Brad (Jill) Hathorn of Manlius, N.Y.; the loving grandmother of fifteen grandchildren Brendon, Ryan, Nathan, and Jordan Hathorn, Scott White, Colleen (White) Kristich, Becky (Tay), Dan, Jen, and Andy Hathorn, Colby, Cody, Lindsay, Joe, and Ava Hathorn; and the loving great-grandmother of fourteen Colin, Logan, and Clayton Hathorn, Peter, and Grayson Hathorn, George White and new sister (number fifteen!) due in February, Margaret Grace Hathorn, Oswald, Rachel, and Charlotte Tay, Aiden, Kendyll, McKenzie and Adalee Hathorn.
Barb will be deeply missed by her soul mate and sister, Edna (Ronald) Martin; her brother, Wilbur (Joyce Deery) Allen; four sisters-in-law Anne Allen, Evelyn Farnan, Elizabeth Discavage and Helen Hauck; and many nieces and nephews.
Barb has been reunited with her parents; two brothers Stuart Lyle Allen and Gilbert Lewis Allen; and her grandson, Justin Thomas Hathorn, who passed on March 18, 1997.
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Jan. 7 to Jan. 9, 2020