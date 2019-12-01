Home

POWERED BY

Services
Weeks-Keysor Funeral Home
5 Phelps St.
Lyons, NY 14489
315-946-4862
For more information about
Barbara Herman
View Funeral Home Obituary
Service
Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019
11:00 AM
Weeks-Keysor Funeral Home
5 Phelps St.
Lyons, NY 14489
View Map
Celebration of Life
Following Services
the Lyons VFW
202 Geneva Street
Lyons, NY
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Barbara Herman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Barbara Herman


1952 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Barbara Herman Obituary
Barbara Herman

7/21/1952 - 11/27/2019

LYONS – It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Barbara Herman on Wednesday (November 27, 2019), at the age of 67, with her family by her side.

Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday (December 5) at Weeks-Keysor Funeral Home, 5 Phelps Street, Lyons, N.Y. with Rev. Ellen Knight officiating. A Celebration of Barb's life will immediately follow at the Lyons VFW, 202 Geneva Street, Lyons, N.Y.

Memorial donations, in memory of Barb, can be made to the www.heart.org or the www.lung.org. If wishing to send flowers, yellow roses were Barb's favorite.

Barb was born on July 21, 1952 in Syracuse, N.Y. into what would become the very middle of a large family. As child number five, with eight brothers and sisters, Barb's life has always been about her family.

Barb married her loving husband Gene in 1980, and they welcomed three beautiful children together. Being a mother and grandmother were her greatest joys in life. Barb spent her time caring for her children, supporting her husband and their family business, and always putting others before herself. She always had an open door, a cup of coffee by her side, and an abundant family meal on the table every night. She never missed a sporting event, musical, concert, birthday, or graduation. Barb enjoyed summer vacations at their cottage on Black Lake, Caribbean cruises with her husband, and the annual furniture show (and the slots!) in Las Vegas. She hosted large gatherings of family and friends, was an incredible cook, and really loved the simple things in life. She always gave so much and asked for so little in return.

Barb will be lovingly remembered by her husband of 39 years, Gene Herman; three daughters Kristin (Lance) Ramer, Melissa (Sean) Taylor and Amanda Herman; grandchildren Emily and Megan Taylor, Landon and Grant Ramer; mother-in-law, Ethel Herman; sisters and brothers Sherry (Giles) Bobersky, Cindy (Steve) Donald, Richard (Nancy) Burgess and Ray Burgess; many nieces and nephews; and grand-dog, Mya.

Barb was predeceased by her mother and father Noreen and Earl Burgess; sisters and brothers Shirley DeCook, Jackie Collins, Ronald Burgess, and Robert Burgess.

If the only real purpose on this planet is to leave it better than you found it, to touch lives, to love and be loved, she accomplished all of that and has forever bettered the existence of so many.

The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to Sandra and Heather McGovern for their unconditional support and loving care, especially in Barb's final days.

keysorfuneralhomes.com
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Dec. 1 to Dec. 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Barbara's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -