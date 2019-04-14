GENEVA - Barbara Huebner, 86, died peacefully April 7, 2019.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Barbara Huebner.
A 10 a.m. memorial service will be held April 20, 2019 at The Presbyterian Church in Geneva, 24 Park Place.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to: Ontario ARC, 3071 County Complex Dr. Canandaigua, NY 14424.
She was the daughter of the late Wallace and Magdalene Huebner.
Barb graduated from West Chester College and became a physical education teacher at Keuka College. After retiring she worked at Lochland School in Geneva. Barb also served on the Board of Directors at Ontario ARC for 25 years and was inducted into Keuka College Athletics Hall of Fame.
Barb was an avid golfer who never tired of watching the sport long after she was unable to play.
She is survived by her sister, Marjorie Esdale; several nieces and nephews and many dear friends. She treasured the close friendships she had.
Along with her parents, Barb is predeceased by her sister, Marion and beloved friend, Jane Howland.
To share a memory or express condolences online please visit www.fullerfh.com
Fuller Funeral Home Inc
190 Buffalo St
Canandaigua, NY 14424
(585) 394-2220
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Apr. 14 to Apr. 16, 2019