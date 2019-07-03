OVID–Barbara J. Alger, 70, died peacefully on July 1, 2019 after a brief illness surrounded by her family at Strong Memorial Hospital.



The family will receive friends from 5 to 8 p.m. on Friday (July 5) at Covert Funeral Home, 7199 South Main Street in Ovid.



A Memorial Service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday (July 8) at the funeral home.



In lieu of flowers or gifts memorial donations may be made in Barbara's name to Finger Lakes Health Foundation in care of College of Nursing, 196 North Street, Geneva, NY 14456.



She was born May 1, 1949, the daughter of the late Francis and Laura (Sullivan) Holley. Barb graduated from Ovid Central School and married Gary Alger on December 29, 1966. She worked for the State of New York as a health care professional for 36 years. During her career she obtained her Nursing Degree from FLCC and continued to work as a Registered Nurse until she retired in 1994.



She cherished time with her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. Barb was lovingly dedicated to her family. This was obvious through her thoughtful advice, kind words and compassionate actions on a daily basis.



She will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.



Barb's family would like to extend a special thank you to the medical staff at Strong Memorial Hospital for their kind and compassionate care.



Barbara is survived by her husband of 52 years, Gary Alger of Ovid, N.Y.; children Chris (Carol) Alger of Ovid, N.Y., Colleen (Tim) Suite of Cary, N.C., Shelley Reynolds of Ovid, N.Y., Laurie Gomez of Victor, N.Y.; grandchildren Joshua Alger, Tyler (Danielle) Suite, Mitchell Alger, Cody (Bailee) Suite, Holly Reynolds, Abigail Alger, and Ethan King; great-grandchildren McKenna and Ryleigh Suite. She is also survived by her brother, Jack Holley; and very special niece, Kathy (Mike) Mills; and son, Brett Robinson; brothers-in-law Charles (Sneezy) Alger and Allen (Debbie) Alger; sister-in law, Linda (Ron) Crumb; along with many aunts; uncles; cousins; nieces; and nephews.



In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her nephew, Michael Holley. Published in Finger Lakes Times from July 3 to July 5, 2019