LYONS–Barbara J. (Wilkinson) Hawman, 92, of Alloway, died Saturday (June 15) at Clifton Springs Hospital.



Family and friends are invited to attend calling hours from 6 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday (June 19) and an Order of the Eastern Star Service at 7 p.m. at Weeks-Keysor Funeral Home, 5 Phelps St., Lyons, where a funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. on Thursday (June 20). Burial will be in South Lyons Cemetery.



For those wishing, memorials may be made to in your area.



Barb was born August 2, 1926 in Weedsport. She spent many years as a Wayne County 4-H Leader for the Lads and Lassies and Wayne County Wranglers Saddle Club. Barb was a member of Lyons Presbyterian Church for over 60 years and a 50 year member of the Order of the Eastern Star. She and her late husband Roy were members of the New York State Association of Realtors, operating RoBar Realty.



She is survived by three daughters Nancy Scott, Kathy VanDusen and Sally Hawman; son, Gary Hawman; nine grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.



Barb was predeceased by her husband, Roy E. Hawman.