LYONS–Barbara J. Moody, 83, of Catherine St., died Monday (June 10, 2019).
Friends may call from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday (June 15) at the Boeheim-Pusateri Funeral Home, 77 William St. Lyons. Burial in South Lyons Cemetery.
Memorials can be made to MT. Zion Church.
Barbara was born in Marion, S.C. on October 13, 1935, daughter of Flage and Sue Anna Wade Brantley . She was a member of MT. Zion Church.
Survived by her sons Clarence and Curtis of Lyons; sister, Juanita Bell of Lyons; nine grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; nieces; nephews; and great-nieces and nephews.
Predeceased by her husband, Clarence Sr. in 2010; and seven brothers; and seven sisters.
visit www.pusaterifunerals.com
Published in Finger Lakes Times from June 12 to June 14, 2019