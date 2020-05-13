STANLEY - Barbara J. Olsen, age 87, passed away on Monday (May 11, 2020).
A private graveside burial will be made in Brookside Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to Happy Tails, Ontario County Humane Society, 2976 Co. Rd. 48, Canandaigua, NY 14424.
Barb was born in Geneva, the daughter of the late Raymond and Bessie Rasmussen. She married Exton Olsen, and worked with him on their family farm. Later in life she enjoyed taking care of Carl Fribolin's horses.
Barb loved being outdoors and working in her flower gardens. She was an avid reader and enjoyed word searches and jigsaw puzzles. Barb and her daughters loved to go to garage sales.
Barb is survived by two daughters Donna Pinkard of Batavia and Sandra (Irving) Dunham of Waterloo; two sisters Betty Torpy and Gail (John) Hurrin; two brothers Donald Rasmussen and Harold (Karen) Rasmussen; sister-in-law, Midge (Robert) Woollsley-Kuebrich; several nieces and nephews; and her beloved dog, Shae.
Barb was predeceased by her husband, Exton Olsen; her parents; and her sister, Mary Rasmussen.
www.kenperkinsfuneralhome.com
