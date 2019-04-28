SENECA FALLS – Barbara J. Smith, 71, passed away Thursday (April 25, 2019) at Newark-Wayne Community Hospital.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the , 155 Washington Ave., Ste. 210, Albany, NY, 12210.
She is survived by her husband of 52 years, William Robert Smith; sons, Randy, Christopher, and William all of Seneca Falls, N.Y.; sisters, Kathy (Daniel) Kaiser of W. Bloomfield, N.Y. and Sharon Vanderlinde of Sodus, N.Y.; brother-in-law, Harold (Roberta) Smith of Waterloo, N.Y.; sister-in-law, Virginia (James) Boan of Robertson, Wyo.; and many nieces and nephews.
Barbara was predeceased by her parents, Ralph and Betty Willlemsen Vanderlinde.
Condolences for the family may be sent to www.coegenungfuneralhome.com
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Apr. 28 to Apr. 30, 2019