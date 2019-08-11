|
CANANDAIGUA– Barbara J. (Kahabka) Tumbiolo, 80, passed away peacefully on Monday (August 5, 2019) at Strong Memorial Hospital, with loving family by her side.
In honoring Barb's wishes, services will be private and at the convenience of the family.
In honor of Barb's love of nature please consider a donation in her memory to the World Wildlife Foundation or Ocean Conservancy or by visiting www.justgiving.com and search her name.
Barbara was born on June 25, 1939 in Cortland, N.Y. After graduating from Waterloo High School, she attended Buffalo State College where she majored in Art. Barb was extremely kind, gentle, and loved her family beyond measure. She is known for her love of books, art and nature. Barb was particularly fond of birds, and together with her husband Vincent they created amazing wood carvings of various types of waterfowl. Barb would then combine her love of nature and artistic talents to paint their creations helping the pair win numerous local, as well as national competitions.
She is survived by her children Jody (Norman) Bruch, Tod Kesterson, James (Katy) Tumbiolo, Michael (Pamela) Tumbiolo, and Vincent (Deborah) Tumbiolo; her grandchildren Jeremy Bruch, Joshua (Jessica) Bruch, Jeremi (Shannon) Jacobs, Christopher Kesterson, Skylar, Ethan, Drew and Alexander Tumbiolo, Colin and Evan Tumbiolo, Antonia (Matthew) Chapman; a brother, Will (Dorothy) Kahabka; brother-in-law, Robert O'Connor; six great-grandchildren; and several nieces; nephews; and friends.
Barb is predeceased by her husband, Vincent Tumbiolo; parents Emil and Mary (Barnes) Kahabka; sisters Carol Strauss and Ann O'Connor; grandson, Paul Kesterson; and John (Jack) Kesterson, (father of Tod and Jody).
The family would like to acknowledge and thank the staff of the Palliative Care Unit at Strong Memorial Hospital for the wonderful care they provided to both Barb and our entire family during her final days.
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Aug. 11 to Aug. 13, 2019