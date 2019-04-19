Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Barbara Jean Crane. View Sign

Barbara Jean Crane, 60, of Savannah, N.Y., passed away on Tuesday (April 2, 2019) in Plano, Texas.



Calling hours will be held on Friday (April 26, 2019) at the Savannah Family of God Church, 13165 E. Church St. in Savannah, NY from 4 to 7 p.m. A Celebration of Life service will be held on Saturday (April 27, 2019) at 10 a.m. at the Savannah Family of God Church followed by a graveside service at the Huron Evergreen Cemetery in Huron, N.Y. A reception at the Savannah Family of God Church will follow.



Donations in Barbara's honor can be made to the Savannah Family of God Church.



Barbara served her country in the Army for 22+ years. She served overseas during Operation Desert Storm. Barbara was awarded the



She is survived by her daughter, Melissa (Antarius) Aldridge; two grandsons Tahraun and Liam; her siblings Mary Lou (Robert) Lockwood, Sally (Dennis) Stowell, John (Laurie) Crane, Virginia (Charles) San Angelo, Richard Crane, Margaret (Jack) Sloan, Robert (Jill) Crane, Paul (Jill) Crane, Ellen Taylor and many nieces and nephews.



She was predeceased by her parents Fredrick and Dorothy Crane. Barbara Jean Crane, 60, of Savannah, N.Y., passed away on Tuesday (April 2, 2019) in Plano, Texas.Calling hours will be held on Friday (April 26, 2019) at the Savannah Family of God Church, 13165 E. Church St. in Savannah, NY from 4 to 7 p.m. A Celebration of Life service will be held on Saturday (April 27, 2019) at 10 a.m. at the Savannah Family of God Church followed by a graveside service at the Huron Evergreen Cemetery in Huron, N.Y. A reception at the Savannah Family of God Church will follow.Donations in Barbara's honor can be made to the Savannah Family of God Church.Barbara served her country in the Army for 22+ years. She served overseas during Operation Desert Storm. Barbara was awarded the Bronze Star Medal, the Meritorious Service Medal x 2, the Army Commendation Medal, the Army Achievement Medal, the National Defense Service Medal, and more. Barbara was very proud and honored to serve the United States of America.She is survived by her daughter, Melissa (Antarius) Aldridge; two grandsons Tahraun and Liam; her siblings Mary Lou (Robert) Lockwood, Sally (Dennis) Stowell, John (Laurie) Crane, Virginia (Charles) San Angelo, Richard Crane, Margaret (Jack) Sloan, Robert (Jill) Crane, Paul (Jill) Crane, Ellen Taylor and many nieces and nephews.She was predeceased by her parents Fredrick and Dorothy Crane. Published in Finger Lakes Times from Apr. 19 to Apr. 21, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites Bronze Star Return to today's Local Obituaries for Finger Lakes Times Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close