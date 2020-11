TITUSVILLE, Fla./AUBURN - Barbara Jean McGrath, 79, of Titusville, Fla. passed away Thursday (October 22, 2020), after a brief illness.She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, aunt and friend to all who knew her. Born in Auburn, N.Y., on June 26, 1941, she grew up on her parents' farm in upstate N.Y. and was baptized at New Hope United Methodist Church, Moravia, N.Y., where she was a member. She was the most self-sacrificing and loving wife, mother and grandmother and will be missed beyond measure. She lived a modest and pure life and always put others first. She always had a smile on her face and knew no strangers. Known as Granny to her family, her granddaughter and great-granddaughter gave her hope and joy that filled her heart with happiness each day. Barbara retired from the U.S. Office of Personnel Management as a Program Analyst in January 2012. Her favorite song was "Lady in Red" and she loved cardinals. Barbara loved board games and was an animal lover. She always looked forward to her travels to Huntsville, Houston and the UK to visit her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.Survivors include her loyal and devoted husband, best friend and love of her life, William (Bill) McGrath; loving daughters Robin Caudill and Michele Rodgers; son, Jeffrey Storrs; step-children Michelle (Jeff) Smith (McGrath), Paul McGrath and David (Tina) McGrath, of the UK; granddaughter, Ashley (Russell) Moore (Caudill); great-granddaughter, Kesleigh Jean Moore; ten stepgrandchildren; and many great-grandchildren in the UK; brother, Raymond Morris; and many nieces and nephews.She was preceded in death by her parents Harold F. and Dorothy (Longyear) Morris; and a brother, Allen Morris.A private celebration of life will be held at a later date.Memorial contributions may be made to your local animal shelter or a charity of your choice