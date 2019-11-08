|
WOLCOTT – Barbara died peacefully on November 5, 2019.
Friends and family are invited to call from 2 to 5 p.m. on Sunday (November 10) at the Norton Funeral Home, 5925 New Hartford St, Wolcott, NY 14590.
Her funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday (November11). Interment in Huron Evergreen Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in her memory to the Wolcott Volunteer Fire Dept., 6162 W. Port Bay Rd; Wolcott, New York 14590.
She was born in Wolcott, N.Y. March 30, 1926. She was the only daughter of the late Edward and Winifred McGuinness Crombach. Barb graduated from Leavenworth Central School. She married the love of her life, Harold "Jack" Palmer. Together they owned Palmer's T.V. and Appliances on Main Street in Wolcott. Barb was a Charter Member of the Wolcott Volunteer Fire Dept. Ladies Auxiliary.
Barb and Jack enjoyed spending time with their family and friends. They also enjoyed many winters in Zephyrhills, Fla.
She is survived by son, David (Elizabeth) Palmer; daughter, Linda (Mike) Douglass; grandchildren Jerry (Griselda) Palmer, Michelle Palmer, Matthew (Violet) Douglass and Michelle (Dominic) Pellicano; great-grandchildren Jacalyn, Emily, Alan, Madison, Logan and Jack; brother-in-law, Bud (Phyllis) Palmer; Sisters-in-law Joyce Stuck and Lore Palmer.
Barb was predeceased by her husband, Jack, in 2001; her parents; and brothers Pete, Ed, Earl, Don and Bob.
Condolences may be expressed at www.hsnorton.com
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Nov. 8 to Nov. 10, 2019