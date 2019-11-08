Home

POWERED BY

Services
Norton Funeral Home - Wolcott
5925 New Hartford Street
Wolcott, NY 14590
315-594-9481
Calling hours
Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Norton Funeral Home - Wolcott
5925 New Hartford Street
Wolcott, NY 14590
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Nov. 11, 2019
11:00 AM
Norton Funeral Home - Wolcott
5925 New Hartford Street
Wolcott, NY 14590
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Barbara Palmer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Barbara Jean Palmer

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Barbara Jean Palmer Obituary
WOLCOTT – Barbara died peacefully on November 5, 2019.

Friends and family are invited to call from 2 to 5 p.m. on Sunday (November 10) at the Norton Funeral Home, 5925 New Hartford St, Wolcott, NY 14590.

Her funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday (November11). Interment in Huron Evergreen Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in her memory to the Wolcott Volunteer Fire Dept., 6162 W. Port Bay Rd; Wolcott, New York 14590.

She was born in Wolcott, N.Y. March 30, 1926. She was the only daughter of the late Edward and Winifred McGuinness Crombach. Barb graduated from Leavenworth Central School. She married the love of her life, Harold "Jack" Palmer. Together they owned Palmer's T.V. and Appliances on Main Street in Wolcott. Barb was a Charter Member of the Wolcott Volunteer Fire Dept. Ladies Auxiliary.

Barb and Jack enjoyed spending time with their family and friends. They also enjoyed many winters in Zephyrhills, Fla.

She is survived by son, David (Elizabeth) Palmer; daughter, Linda (Mike) Douglass; grandchildren Jerry (Griselda) Palmer, Michelle Palmer, Matthew (Violet) Douglass and Michelle (Dominic) Pellicano; great-grandchildren Jacalyn, Emily, Alan, Madison, Logan and Jack; brother-in-law, Bud (Phyllis) Palmer; Sisters-in-law Joyce Stuck and Lore Palmer.

Barb was predeceased by her husband, Jack, in 2001; her parents; and brothers Pete, Ed, Earl, Don and Bob.

Condolences may be expressed at www.hsnorton.com
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Nov. 8 to Nov. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Barbara's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -