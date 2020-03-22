|
PENN YAN – Barbara Jeanne Sullivan, age 89, of Penn Yan, N.Y. entered unto rest on Friday (March 20, 2020) at the Homestead Nursing Home in Penn Yan.
A memorial Mass will be celebrated at St. Michael's Church followed by interment in St. Michael's Cemetery in Penn Yan at a later date to be announced.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Barbara's memory to the .
Barbara was born in Rochester, N.Y. on September 27, 1930, the daughter of the late Francis and Martha Feeney. Barb married Eugene J. Sullivan on April 4, 1964 at St. Michael's Church in Penn Yan. She retired from the Penn Yan Middle School in 2000 where she had worked for 23 years as the cafeteria cashier. Barb was a communicant of St. Michael's Church and was an avid crocheter and had crocheted and gifted many baby blankets over the years.
Barbara is survived by son, Peter (Sandy) Sullivan of Rochester; her daughters Rev. Daria (Matt) Roesch of East Rochester and Melanie Sullivan (Daryl Willoughby) of Penn Yan; eight grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; sisters Helen Taylor of Caledonia, Sharon Feeney of Rochester, and Mary Feeney of Dundee; brother, Stephen Feeney of Mississippi; and many nieces and nephews.
The family wishes to express sincere thanks to Beverly Barnes and Sharon Elwell for their loving friendship to Barb over the last several years.
Memories of Barbara may be shared with her family and friends at townsendwoodzinger.com
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Mar. 22 to Mar. 24, 2020