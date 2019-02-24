ROMULUS - Barbara M. Carey, formerly of East Lake Road, died at Geneva Living Center North on Thursday (February 21, 2019).



Calling hours and a memorial service will be scheduled and announced by Covert Funeral Home in the coming weeks.



Kindly consider a donation to the Varick Fire Department, 4682 State Route 96A, Geneva, NY 14456 or Ontario-Yates Hospice, 756 Pre Emption Road, Geneva, NY 14456.



Barb was born in Geneva on May 29, 1938, a daughter of the late James and Rosemary (Vincent) Scott. She was a 1956 graduate of DeSales High School and was married to Jack Carey in August of that year. They moved to East Lake Road in 1957, where they made their family home, next door to Jack's parents. Barb worked at Romulus Central School, retiring as a business manager in 1993 after 25 years of dedicated service. Jack and Barbara had a special relationship and enjoyed their time together at home and while wintering in Barefoot Bay, Florida from 1993 until his death in 2010. Barb truly cherished her time spent with her children and grandchildren.



She is survived by her son, Stephen (Dionne) Carey of Romulus; grandsons Jeffrey (Anne) Bryant of Dallas, Texas, Kyle (Lora) Carey of Tucson, Ariz., Kevin (Courtney) Bryant of Sheboygan, Wis. and Gregory (Sarah) Carey of Phelps; a great-grandson, Landyn Carey; sisters-in-law Florence Green of Pittsford and Julie Scott of Webster, Linda Ewert of Cleveland, Georgia; and many special nieces and nephews.



Barb was preceded in death by her husband, Jack in 2010; by her daughter, Debra Tanous in 2011; a sister, Patricia Beniamino; a brother, Robert Scott; a brother-in-law, Gene Ewert, and her sons-in-law Douglas Bryant and John Tanous.



