Services
Covert Funeral Home
7199 South Main Street
Ovid, NY 14521
(877) 828-3411
Memorial service
Saturday, Jun. 22, 2019
12:00 PM
Covert Funeral Home
7199 South Main Street
Ovid, NY 14521
View Map
Barbara M. Carey Obituary
ROMULUS–Barbara M. Carey, formerly of East Lake Road, died at Geneva Living Center North on Thursday (February 21).

The family will be present to receive friends from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday (June 22) at Covert Funeral Home, Ovid, followed by a Memorial service beginning at 12 p.m.

Kindly consider a donation to the Varick Fire Department, 4682 State Route 96A, Geneva, NY 14456 or Ontario-Yates Hospice, 756 Pre Emption Road, Geneva, NY 14456.

For additional information, please contact Covert Funeral Home at 607-869-3411 or visit www.covertfuneralhome.com
Published in Finger Lakes Times from June 18 to June 20, 2019
