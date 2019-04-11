Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Barbara Maher. View Sign





Funeral Service will be held August 6, 2019 at 11 a.m. at St. Michael's Church- Penn Yan.



Donations in lieu of flowers to: Millyspantry.org,



Barbara was born June 1, 1932 in Geneva, NY and grew up in Penn Yan, N.Y. Barbara Jean married her first love, Michael John Mahar in 1950 and had three children Mary Jo, Michael, and Gregory. Along with her husband, she was proprietor of The R&M and The Valley Inn. A woman of strong political values, she worked as the Yates County Board of Elections Democratic Commissioner. After the death of her husband in 1980, she married her second love, Robert Brennan Maher, in Geneva, NY in 1985. During their time in Geneva, Barbara worked at Hobart & William



Barbara, the matriarch of the family, was known as "Nonnie" by her grandchildren and "Nonnie-Nonnie" by her great-grandchildren. She prided herself in attending athletic, school and community events to support them. She held a strong thankfulness for all that served her country and held an ardent belief in the value of the unionized worker.



Barbara Maher, age 86, passed away peacefully April 5, 2019 in Huntersville, N.C.

