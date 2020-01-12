|
GORHAM – Barbara R. Conley, age 68, passed away peacefully at Strong Memorial Hospital, after a struggle with injuries sustained in an automobile accident in August.
Friends may call from 4 to 6 p.m. on Tuesday (January 14) at the Kenneth J. Perkins Funeral Home in Gorham. A Memorial Service will follow at 6 p.m. at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Kessler Burn and Trauma Center at URMC, 601 Elmwood Ave., Rochester, NY 14642.
Barb was born in Auburn, N.Y. She graduated from Southern Cayuga Central School and from the Marian S. Whelan School of Nursing. Barb had worked as a nurse at Geneva General Hospital.
One of Barb's greatest joys in life was spending time with her grandson, Graysen. They have always held a special bond that will never be broken. For him she learned how to download every app he ever wanted, and broke all the rules by providing as many donuts as he found necessary.
Barb also became a dog lover, with the addition of her grand-puppies Bradshaw, Evie and Crosby. She often spoiled them with admiration and greats. Barb cherished her family more than anything and would check in with her girls at least twice a day. Mary and Megan know she will still always be checking in on them.
Barb loved her sisters fiercely and looked forward to their monthly casino and shopping trips. Barb also valued friendship, and if you needed anything she was the friend to call. She loved to organize her movie and dinner nights with her girlfriends from work. Just recently Barb helped organize her 50th Class Reunion. Her family takes comfort in knowing that her reunion weekend was her last celebration and that it was filled with love, memories and some of her oldest friends.
Barb is survived by two daughters Mary (Steven) Sarratori and Megan (Adam Smith) Conley; one grandson, Graysen Reynolds Sarratori; two sisters Sharon Culver and Diane (Keith) Alnutt; one sister-in-law, Kay Reynolds; one brother-in-law, Robert (Robin) Conley; several nieces and nephews; and many close friends who Barb considered family.
Barb was predeceased by her husband, Kenneth Conley; her parents Marvin and Mary Reynolds; two brothers George Reynolds and William Reynolds; and one brother-in-law, Bruce Culver.
