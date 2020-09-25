SALISBURY, N.C./ ONTARIO - Barbara (Dunn) Rabideau passed away on September 19, 2020 with her loving family members by her side.
The family will be planning a private graveside ceremony through Perkins Funeral home in the summer of 2021 in Gorham, N.Y.
In lieu of sending flowers, the family has requested please donate to your favorite charity
organization in memory of Barbara Rabideau.
Barbara was born on September 23, 1936. Barbara enjoyed her flower gardens and time spent at the cottage on Black Lake, N.Y. Barb was also a member of the Moose Club, along with her husband. She loved to cook for her family gatherings. Barb was employed at Xerox for 26 years and resided in Ontario, N.Y. for many years before they moved to Zephyrhills, Fla. Upon her illness she was residing in Liberty Nursing Home in Salisbury, N.C to be near her daughter, Dodie and granddaughter, Sarah.
She is survived by her husband, Charles E. Rabideau; her daughter, Georgia (Dodie Young) Frick; son, Earl Young Jr. (Karen); her sisters Theresa Ross and Doris Raniey; 13 grandchildren; 26 great-grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews; as well as three stepdaughters JoAnn (Martin) Reinhardt, Jane Mullin, Peggy Sue (Charles) Hall; eight step grandchildren; and 15 step great-grandchildren.
She will be dearly missed by all of her family.
She is predeceased by her parents Frances & Earl Dunn Sr.; brother, Earl Dunn Jr.; her sisters Shirley Duemmel and Betty Zomperelli; her sons John Young and George Young; as well as her great-grandson, Christopher Kauder.