|
|
MIDDLEBURGH – Barbara S. Harding, 77, of VFW Lane found eternal peace on Wednesday (November 13, 2019).
A funeral service will be celebrated at 1 p.m. on Saturday (November 23) at Coltrain Funeral Home, LLC, 134 River Street, Middleburgh, with Fr. James Davis officiating. Visitation with Barbara's family will be held from 1 to 2 p.m., prior to the service at the funeral home.
Burial will be at 1 p.m. on Monday (November 25) in Holy Cross Catholic Cemetery, Ovid, N.Y.
Memorial contributions are asked to be sent to the Schoharie Valley Animal Shelter, PO Box 40, Howes Cave, NY 12092.
Barbara was born on November 17, 1941 in Stanford, Conn. to Gladys (Burns) and Emory Caldwell and graduated from High School in New Jersey before attending college and working as a procurement officer with the Department of Defense in Philadelphia for over 30 years. Barbara assisted her husband with the operations of their local business, HCM Boxing and Rigging in Middleburgh for many years and worked at the Sunshine Fair in Cobleskill and assisted with many local auctions. She was also a member of the Timothy Murphy Post #248 American Legion Ladies Auxiliary in Middleburgh.
Barbara was cut from tough cloth, gentle and loving enough to open her heart and home to many children in need over the years, yet strong and courageous enough to fight illness and cancer for 18 years and not let it keep her from living life to the fullest. She held a deep passion for animals, her dogs were beloved members of the family and she cared for and raced many horses at Meadowlands, the Poconos, Liberty Bell and many other racetracks over the years.
Barbara was swept off her feet by a charming, charismatic gentleman in 1976 by the name of Charles Harding and after only two weeks of dating, they were married. It was meant to be as they shared almost 43 years together before his passing, in March of 2019.
Barbara's love will be held forever in the hearts of her son, Duane (Linda) Harding; her grandchildren Jacob Harding, Duane Harding, II, Russell Williams, and Derek Williams; and her great-grandson, Lincoln Harding, all of Fort Hunter, N.Y.; her nieces Teresa (Gabriel) Arguello of San Antonio, Texas, Sherry (Pete) Crume of Springtown, Texas; and many great-nieces and nephews.
Besides her loving husband, Barbara was also predeceased by her brother, Burt Caldwell.
Please visit www.coltrainfuneralhome.com to share online condolences with Barbara's family.
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Nov. 17 to Nov. 19, 2019