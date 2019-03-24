Barbara T. Nielsen Passed away at home Thursday (March 21, 2019).
Services for Barbara will be announced at a later date.
Donations may be made to the Humane Society of Yates County, 1216 State Route 14A, Penn Yan, NY 14527.
Barbara was born March 12, 1935 the daughter of the late John and Margaret Ellen Hurst Tongate. She was a graduate of Penn Yan Academy in 1953, married her husband Robert H. Nielsen in 1956. Barbara retired from the Penn Yan School District was a member of the Penn Yan United Methodist Church, life member of the Eastern Star and member of the Women of the Moose.
Barbara is survived by her son, Mark (Mary) Nielsen; daughter, Kerry (Michael Lamphier) Bowman; grandchildren Bradley and Scott Bowman and sister, Bearice Ulawski as well as several nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by her husband, Robert H. Nielsen; brothers John and William Tongate and nephew, William Eugene Tongate.
