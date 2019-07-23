|
|
SENECA FALLS–Barbara Ward passed away Friday (July 19) at the Susquehanna Rehaband Health Care Center in Johnson City.
A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday (July 25) in Canoga Cemetery.
Barbara was born in Seneca Falls on July 25, 1936 the daughter of the late C. Raymond and Virdie Stahl Ward. She was employed for many years with Endicott Johnson.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Sanderson-Moore Funeral Home, Inc. 32 State St. Seneca Falls.
Published in Finger Lakes Times from July 23 to July 25, 2019