Home

POWERED BY

Services
Sanderson-Moore Funeral Home, Inc.
32 State Street
Seneca Falls, NY 13148
(315) 568-5866
Graveside service
Thursday, Jul. 25, 2019
11:00 AM
Canoga Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Barbara Ward
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Barbara Ward


1936 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Barbara Ward Obituary
SENECA FALLS–Barbara Ward passed away Friday (July 19) at the Susquehanna Rehaband Health Care Center in Johnson City.

A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday (July 25) in Canoga Cemetery.

Barbara was born in Seneca Falls on July 25, 1936 the daughter of the late C. Raymond and Virdie Stahl Ward. She was employed for many years with Endicott Johnson.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Sanderson-Moore Funeral Home, Inc. 32 State St. Seneca Falls.
Published in Finger Lakes Times from July 23 to July 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now