ROMULUS – Barbara Y. Chu, 82, of Romulus, passed away on Sunday, (May 26) in Geneva General Hospital.
There will be no prior calling hours.
Funeral services and burial will be in Long Island at the convenience of the family.
Memorial Contributions in her memory, may be made to Save the Children.
Barbara was born in Brooklyn, N.Y. and resided in the Long Island area for many years before moving to the Geneva area ten years ago. She was a graduate of Queens College and C W Post University in Long Island. She did graduate work at Columbia University. Barbara was an elementary school teacher and reading specialist at William Floyd School on Long Island and retired as Assistant Administration at Mt. Sinai School in Mt. Sinai, N.Y.
She is survived by her daughters Patricia Chu of Boston, Mass. and Sandra Chu (Derek Lustig) of Geneva; her granddaughter, Payce Chu-Lustig; two sisters and eight nieces and nephews.
For those wishing to write a note of condolence, please visit www.devaneybennettfh.com
Published in Finger Lakes Times from May 29 to May 31, 2019