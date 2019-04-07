WATERLOO – Barbara E. Rotz, of Waterloo, completed her earthly mission Saturday (February 9, 2019) at her home with her loving family by her side.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Barbra E. Rotz.
There will be no calling hours. The memorial service will be 11 a.m. Saturday (April 13) at the Chapel of the of Jesus Christ of Latter Saints, 1455 Aunkst Rd., Waterloo, NY. Gennaro Fazio, Bishop of the chapel, will officiate. Burial will be at the convenience of the family.
Memorial contributions may be made to Waterloo Volunteer Fire Dept., P.O. Box 513, Waterloo, NY, 13165.
Condolences for the family may be sent to www.coegenungfuneralhome.com.
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Apr. 7 to Apr. 9, 2019