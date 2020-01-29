|
WATERLOO/MOBERLY – Barry R. Jensen, 73, of Moberly, Mo., formerly of Waterloo, N.Y., passed away on Wednesday (January 22, 2020) in Columbia, Mo.
Funeral services will be held in Missouri. Burial will be at the convenience of the family, in the spring.
Barry was born on September 12, 1946 the son of the late G. Howard and Velma (Corey) Jensen. He served in the U.S. Army from 1965 to 1971. He was in the 1st Battalion, 505th Infantry, 82nd Airborne Division. He served as a Combat Medic in Vietnam. He was also stationed in Panama and Alaska. He was an active VFW member. He enjoyed traveling, fishing, hunting, storytelling, and a good cigar.
He is survived by his daughters Lori VanCleef of Seneca Falls, N.Y., Nicole (Shawn) Vasquez of Columbia, Mo.; his sons Erik Jensen of Holley, N.Y., Chad (Julie) Briscoe of Huntsville, Mo.; 12 grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; two brothers David (Izzy) Jensen of Florida, Bobby (Janene) Christensen of Hall, N.Y.; sister, June Dowling of Maine; several nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by his father, G. Howard Jensen; his mother and stepfather Velma (Corey) Christensen and Bob Christiansen; sister and brother-in-law Penny and Billy Briscoe; and son-in-law, Donnie R. VanCleef.
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Jan. 29 to Feb. 1, 2020